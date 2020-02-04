Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 4 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 60,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 609p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 19,292,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 176,373,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

4 February 2020