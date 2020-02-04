Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest acquires logistics site in Venlo with option on land position

As part of the strategic expansion of its logistics portfolio in the Netherlands, Intervest Offices & Warehouses has acquired a portfolio of three existing buildings and an option on a land position in Venlo. This land position can be used to develop a logistics site in the future.
The transaction was concluded as a sale-and-lease-back transaction with Welsi, which will keep renting part of the existing buildings for a period of five years. The three buildings were purchased for an investment amount of € 12,9 million, generating a gross initial yield of 6,2%.
