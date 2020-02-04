Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
04.02.20
17:20 Uhr
26,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2020 | 18:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest acquires logistics site in Venlo with option on land position

As part of the strategic expansion of its logistics portfolio in the Netherlands, Intervest Offices & Warehouses has acquired a portfolio of three existing buildings and an option on a land position in Venlo. This land position can be used to develop a logistics site in the future.

The transaction was concluded as a sale-and-lease-back transaction with Welsi, which will keep renting part of the existing buildings for a period of five years. The three buildings were purchased for an investment amount of € 12,9 million, generating a gross initial yield of 6,2%.

Attachment

  • Acquisition logistics site in Venlo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b22e084-5539-4e50-8860-b68e6958ff8b)
INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)