V&A Capital Acquires SinterMet LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / V&A Capital ("V&A") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the management team of SinterMet LLC ("SM" or the "Company") to acquire the Company.

Headquartered near Pittsburgh, PA, SinterMet is a worldwide leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-performance tungsten carbide, powder metallurgy tool steel and other advanced material rolls for use in steel rod and bar mills. The Company, which is the market leader in North America, serves customers across the world who rely on SinterMet's products for critical rolling applications.

"SinterMet is a great company with a long history of providing its customers with high quality and highly engineered products that are critical in their mill operations. We are extremely excited to support the Company's growth by increasing its product offerings, entering new end-markets and searching for complementary add-on acquisitions.

"V&A Capital has deep experience in the metals space and will leverage its expertise and network of operating executives to achieve its growth goals. In addition, SinterMet fits closely with V&A's other portfolio investments, offering the opportunity for additional growth through operating synergies," according to Nicolò Vergani, Managing Partner of V&A.

Paul Fleiner, CEO of SinterMet, says, "V&A Capital was great to work with throughout the sale process. Their attention to detail, creative approach to issues, ability to move rapidly to close, expertise in metals manufacturing and portfolio of complementary businesses were key to selecting them as a partner as well as for the future success of SinterMet and its employees."

S&T Bank provided the financing to support the acquisition and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to V&A Capital.

About V&A Capital

V&A Capital seeks majority ownership in profitable, well-run companies in North America and Europe with an EBITDA ranging from $1 million to $10 million. V&A invests primarily in the manufacturing and distribution industries but also seeks to acquire companies in the business services, consumer goods, packaging and transportation sectors.

V&A's nimble and highly experienced team has an extensive and successful track record of investing in family-owned or owner-operated businesses, working in partnership with them and their management teams to pursue growth while respecting and maintaining the company's history and culture.

