AMMEGA, the holding company of Ammeraal Beltech Megadyne and the global leader in mission critical lightweight process and conveyor and power transmission belting, has completed the acquisition of Midwest Industrial Rubber ("MIR"). AMMEGA is a portfolio company of Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, on behalf of its clients.

MIR is the leading US fabricator and distributor of lightweight belts with nationwide coverage via its 29 locations and offering 24/7 break-and-fix service to its more than 3,500 client installations in food, agriculture dairy, hygiene, industrials and carton paper end markets.

Ralph Schuck, CEO of AMMEGA, states: "The strategic combination of MIR and the existing AMMEGA Americas organization allows us to better service clients benefitting from MIR's network, product expertise and strong reputation in the market. MIR helps complete our multi-brand and multi-channel 'go to market' strategy by adding a 'direct to customer' channel to our already strong indirect or distributor served business. In addition, it brings a strong team to AMMEGA with deep knowledge of its clients and overall contributes to our continuing AMMEGA sales growth in the US. MIR will remain an independent entity within the AMMEGA group."

Brian McSharry, Chairman of MIR, states: "We are pleased to become part of AMMEGA due to our strong cultural fit and ability to further build out the leading market position we have today, benefitting from AMMEGA's strong product portfolio and market knowledge".

