Dienstag, 04.02.2020

PR Newswire
BH Global Limited - Share Conversion Request - January 2020

PR Newswire

London, February 4

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

January 2020 Share Conversion

04 February 2020

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 January 2020 Share Conversion Date:

4,000 USD Shares to be converted to GBP Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for January 2020 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 January 2020.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

