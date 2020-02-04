Anzeige
WKN: A2JMK3 ISIN: FR0013331212 Ticker-Symbol: RFV 
Stuttgart
04.02.20
15:37 Uhr
13,960 Euro
-1,100
-7,30 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
04.02.2020 | 18:12
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: INFORMATION ON 2019 REVENUE AND RESULTS

February 4, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games announces its publication agenda for 2019 consolidated results. These publications will be an opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy and its development prospects.

EventsDates
2019 revenueTuesday 2 April 2020
2019 resultsWednesday 15 April 2020
SFAF meetingThursday 16 April 2020 - 10h00


Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.


About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZqbZJeaZGnJmJ2alchlb5JsmWhkmmOdbpfGxJZpaMfHaGllmG5ol5fJZm9jlWhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62034-communique_dontnod_calendrier_comptes-2019-vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
