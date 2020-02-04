DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: INFORMATION ON 2019 REVENUE AND RESULTS

February 4, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games announces its publication agenda for 2019 consolidated results. These publications will be an opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy and its development prospects.



Events Dates 2019 revenue Tuesday 2 April 2020 2019 results Wednesday 15 April 2020 SFAF meeting Thursday 16 April 2020 - 10h00



Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.



About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com





DONTNOD Entertainment



Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication



Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZqbZJeaZGnJmJ2alchlb5JsmWhkmmOdbpfGxJZpaMfHaGllmG5ol5fJZm9jlWhq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62034-communique_dontnod_calendrier_comptes-2019-vuk.pdf