MARSHALL, TX ‌/‌ ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Like many kids Andy Townsend, Football Coach, aspired to be a star. But he didn't want his name gracing the billboards of Broadway or Hollywood Walk of Fame. Instead, he aspired to be a star on the football field. A lifelong athlete-turned-leader, he made his childhood dreams come true playing high school and college football. But the best was yet to come. Andy Townsend went on to coach football and in 2010 and 2017 achieved one of a coach's greatest honors: leading his team to a National Championship win.

Andy Townsend Football Coach first experienced a National Championship victory with the Navarro Bulldogs in 2010. The Bulldogs of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, secured the win in a 13-12 win over Butler at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championship at the Citizen's Bank Bowl in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The second time Andy Townsend football coach assisted in leading the troops to victory, it was even more significant. An outside linebacker coach for Texas A&M-Commerce Aggies, he and his team won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II national championship. The Lions defeated West Florida, 37-27, in Kansas City. It was the school's second national championship, the first since 1972.

Speaking of his men, Andy Townsend football coach said in an interview with a local media outlet at the time, "We are dynamic in the fact that we're not traditional." Michel Andy Townsend explained how his players are masters in their particular positions, as well as versatile and ready and able to take initiative and step in wherever their team needs them. "They are diverse and unique and dynamic."

Currently volunteering with XFL Dallas, Michel Andy Townsend Football Coach has had a remarkable career thus far, with over 14 years of experience. His resume is peppered with accomplishments and titles, including Associate Head Coach, Director of Football Operations, Offensive Line Coach, Defensive Line Coach, and Tight Ends Coach.

Andy Townsend Football Coach also founded the Lone Star Pro Day held at Texas A&M Commerce, which gives players from small schools an opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL personnel. Throughout the years, Michel Andy Townsend has coached multiple players who have gone on to play in the NFL, including DJ Hayden, Ethan Westbrook, Dustin Vaughan, Craig Watts, Luis Perez, and Michael Onuoha. He also designed a football camp app for Android and iPhone.

Learn more about Michel Andy Townsend Football Coach or connect with him via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andy-townsend-75b60563/

