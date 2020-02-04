Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.02.2020
Termination of Karo Agreement with Pfizer

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma AB ("Karo") has been informed by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") about its decision to terminate the Research Collaboration and License Agreement, which the two companies entered in December 2011. Following the wind-down of this agreement, there will be no active collaboration agreements between the two companies.

This information follows Pfizer's decision to terminate a specific development project, PF-06763809, which Karo informed about in press releases issued on November 5th and November 20th, 2019.

The termination of this agreement has no impact on the running operations nor the business outlook.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +4673-501-76-20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Carl Lindgren, VP Business Development, +4676-002-60-22, carl.lindgren@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialised in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is such information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 CEST on February 4th, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/termination-of-karo-agreement-with-pfizer,c3027311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3027311/1187933.pdf

Press release (PDF)

