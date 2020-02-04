Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. and Compass Launch "Algodon Estancias"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a growing collection of experiential luxury assets including high-end fashion label Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, today announced the launch of the website Algodon Estancias (www.algodonestancias.com), in conjunction with Compass Marketing. Algodon Estancias' online platform is a widened effort to market homesites at Algodon Wine Estates, a 4,138 acre luxury development with over 350 estate lots in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. After developing these parcels, the company would still retain over 3,000 acres for future development and other activities.

Compass (www.compass.com), named by Forbes Magazine as "the country's fastest-growing luxury real estate technology brokerage company," is set to revamp Algodon Wine Estates' marketing initiatives by utilizing its network of 7,000 agents. Compass' business model has attracted investment capital from Fidelity, Softbank, Goldman Sachs, and several other corporations and individuals.

"I've had the chance to visit the property firsthand, and can attest to its beauty, and its potential," said Jeremy Shevett, Compass team member. "We are very excited and look forward to this marketing campaign with Algodon Wine Estates."

"Our partnership with Compass is an opportunity for Algodon Wine Estates, and our entire team is thrilled about its potential impact on our vineyard estate homesites. We have embarked on a journey to make Algodon Wine Estates one of the finest wine, wellness, culinary, and sport destinations in South America," said Scott Mathis, Chairman and CEO of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "We feel confident that Compass is the right partner, at the right time, to assist Algodon in gaining exposure across all platforms. We view the recent negative economic headlines surrounding Argentina the same way we look at Italy and its century-long political and economic woes. Argentina is a country known for great wines, leather goods, and tourism in the same way Italy is acclaimed for its wines, olive oils, fashion, luxury cars, and tourism. The devaluation of the Peso has led to a record number of tourists in the last year, as the country is now inexpensive for foreign visitors due to the USD conversion rates. Because of this, people from around the globe are becoming increasingly familiar with Buenos Aires. Renowned for its unique and strong culture, tango and theater, exquisite architecture and museums, superb culinary delights, as well as countless sport and wellness opportunities, Argentina stands out as desirable place to live and enjoy these experiences. Algodon Wine Estates is a complete destination in itself, and this may provide buyers' access to a market that is potentially undervalued, and as a contrarian play could be very fruitful in the years ahead."

Visit Compass's website for Algodon Estancias at www.algodonestancias.com

About Algodon Wine Estates

Algodon Wine Estates is a 4,138 acre (1674 ha) world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sport resort, and luxury real estate development, located in the rolling hills of the Sierra Pintada Mountains in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. This wine and golf community is a global destination that includes approximately 350 lots ranging from .5 to 7 acres, with 109 lots from Phase 1 of the master plan currently available for private sale and development. Surrounded by the natural beauty of vineyards, fruit orchards and olive groves, many lots have pre-existing vines and groves, and a significant number of available Phase 1 lots are situated directly on the estate's 9-hole golf course (the remaining 9 of 18 holes to be developed), offering vineyard and mountain views. The luxury destination is truly unique in the world, where residents can step right outside their front door onto the golf course and find themselves among meticulously manicured vines planted in the 1940s.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings' mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.gauchobuenosaires.com) and ALGODON - brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. For more information, please visit www.gauchoholdings.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear, Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575180/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-Inc-and-Compass-Launch-Algodon-Estancias