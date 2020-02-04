Bob Reasso Bids Farewell to the American University in Cairo's Office of Athletics

Bob Reasso worked as the director of athletics at AUC's Office of Athletics for two years

CINNAMINSON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Bob Reasso has recently resigned as director of athletics for the Office of Athletics at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, to return to the U.S.

Bob Reasso of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, has built a successful career over 30 years nationally and internationally as an athletic director and coach.

Over his time with AUC, Bob Reasso worked to transform the Office of Athletics into an American style office.

Upon his arrival in the fall of 2018, he strived to form a strong brand identity by creating a logo highlighting an Eagle as AUC's mascot. He trained all existing staff and new hires on the processes to run an American style office and also created the Student-Athletes Advisory Committee, which has since become a significant channel of communication between students and the office.

In addition, Reasso organized an online strategy to create a new athletics website and social media pages. He also initiated the annual Eagle Awards Banquet to celebrate the success of the student athletes.

With his experience as a coach, Bob Reasso coached men and women's football teams, developed AUC's concussion protocol to protect student athletes, and established an American style academy program.

"I had a wonderful time in Egypt. I had a great staff of hard-working professionals," says Bob Reasso.

"I will miss the university and my staff and the student athletes the most."

Bob Reasso is currently exploring new ventures and opportunities.

About Bob Reasso

Bob Reasso is an athletic director and coach with over 30 years of experience. He began his career by teaching and coaching at Delran High School in New Jersey. He moved on to work as a soccer and baseball coach, as well as an Assistant Athletic Director at Nasson College in Springvale, Maine. Afterwards, Bob Reasso served as the head men's soccer coach at Rutgers University for a total of 29 years, through which he posted a winning record at Rutgers in each of his first 23 seasons and took the team to the NCAA Tournament 13 times. In addition, he coached his team to win the NCAA Division II National Soccer Championship in 2015. Reasso was named National Coach of the Year in 1990 and a second time in 2015. In 2016, he was inducted into the Rutgers Sports Hall of Fame, one of the 7 Halls of Fame that Reasso is in.

