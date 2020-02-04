Consumer Choice Award: Consumers Sit Down with JSS Irrigation Management

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

JSS Irrigation is a company specializing in irrigation systems servicing the Hamilton and Niagara Region.

Q: What does being a consumer choice award winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: As a company that prides itself on our customer service, strong ethics, and hard work, it means a lot to us that our customers have recognized us and helped us become a Consumer Choice Award winner two years in a row.

Q: What is the newest addition in terms of a product or service that your company offers?

A: In addition to providing irrigation installation and maintenance to the Greater Hamilton Area, we also offer landscape lighting design and installation, as well as drainage services.

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: Our customer-first model is one of the things that makes the business unique and successful in the market. We are also up-to-date with all the new technologies when it comes to our services.

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client's expectations on a job?

A: One of the last jobs we did, we finished ahead of schedule and not only that, they couldn't believe how clean we left the property. Our customers said, "it was as if we didn't do any digging".

Q: How do you plan on growing your business in the next few years?

A: I plan on growing the business through our marketing and potential acquisitions. We will also continue to grow as we have, with our customer-first model, strong ethics and integrity.

Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis?

A: If I were to name one major decision, it would be to allow my team to learn, flourish and not to micromanage them.

Q: Is your company involved in your community through charity or fundraising?

A: This year we have chosen to help out with the Ronald McDonald House and in the past, we have donated money to youth minor hockey.

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

