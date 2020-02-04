Blockchain PR Agency MarketAcross Joins Korea Blockchain Week as an Official Marketing Partner

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Korea Blockchain Week, South Korea's flagship blockchain event, has appointed the world's leading blockchain marketing agency, MarketAcross. The partnership will see MarketAcross support marketing and PR efforts in the build-up to the June 15-21 event hosted by FactBlock.

Scheduled to take place at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2020) will bring together leading speakers, influencers, thought leaders, developers and industry figureheads from across the globe. MarketAcross will support pre- and post-event promotion and media coverage, while helping to raise the profile of the prestigious event outside of South Korea.

Announcing the partnership Elad Mor, CEO of MarketAcross said: "We're delighted to be appointed as an official marketing partner for Korea Blockchain Week. It promises to be one of the most highly anticipated events of its kind in Asia, and we look forward to sharing the many highlights across crypto media in the run-up to June 15. With FactBook pulling the strings and MarketAcross supporting, I'm confident that Korea Blockchain Week 2020 will be the biggest and best event yet."

KBW 2019 saw more than 4,000 attendees gather to hear over 50 speakers including Vitalik Buterin, Adam Back, and Nick Szabo discuss key technical and ideological issues affecting the cryptosphere. At the 2020 event, other industry names will join South Korean blockchain evangelists and business leaders to discuss emerging trends and defining narratives for 2020. The week-long event will feature a series of conferences, seminars, workshops, hackathons, and networking events that will provide an opportunity for delegates to gain an insight into the future of blockchain and to meet industry experts.

South Korea is known as a hotbed of crypto adoption and innovation, with its tech-savvy government and business sector embracing blockchain to solve an array of real-world problems across multiple industries and verticals. Korea Blockchain Week 2020 is an eagerly anticipated event that will dictate the trends that shape 2020 through Asia and beyond.

About MarketAcross

MarketAcross is the blockchain industry's preeminent marketing firm, specializing in PR, SEO, content marketing, brand reputation and social promotions. Based in Tel Aviv, MarketAcross serves many of the industry's largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Binance, Huobi, TRON and many others.

About FactBlock

FactBlock, a subsidiary of media conglomerate Financial News with over 20 years of experience in Korea, is a blockchain consulting firm focused on connecting global companies to the Korean markets, conglomerates & governments. It has been hosting events in Korea for the past 20 years such as Korea Blockchain Week, Waves Summit, ICT conference and FactBlock VIP Nights as well as global networking events and roadshows.

CONTACT

pr@marketacross.com

Elad Mor, CEO

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: MarketAcross

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575177/Blockchain-PR-Agency-MarketAcross-Joins-Korea-Blockchain-Week-as-an-Official-Marketing-Partner