COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Every year, approximately 20 million people visit Lisbon, Portugal. Lisbon has become a top destination for people to visit in Western Europe due to its charming cities, gorgeous beaches, cobblestone streets, and culinary experiences. Lisbon has all the beauty of a charming European city without the high price tag. Bennett Velasquez, a young travel enthusiast, shares the best things to do in Lisbon, Portugal.

Tram 28

There are many tram lines that transport people through the many cobblestone hills of Lisbon. However, Tram 28 route is the most popular with visitors, so expect to meet a few other fellow travelers along the way. The Tram 28 route takes riders through the many areas of Alfama. Bennett Velasquez recommends taking the tram as early as possible, for there can be long waits during peak times.

St. George's Castle

Sitting at the top of a hill, St. George's Castle offers a great view of Lisbon, and it's one of the most popular things to do in Lisbon. Bennett Velasquez mentions that visitors can spend up to 3 hours roaming the castle or people watching.

National Tile Museum

Lisbon is also known for its decorative tiles located all around the city. Those who are intrigued and would like to learn more about this tradition that dates back five centuries should check out the National Tile Museum.

Viewpoint Senhora do Monte

Although Bennett Velasquez mentions there are multiple viewpoints throughout Lisbon, visitors cannot miss Miradouro de Senhora do Monte. This viewpoint at the top of one of the many hills offers spectacular views of Lisbon, especially at sunset.

Carmo Convent

No visit to Lisbon would be completed without visiting the ruins of this former Catholic convent. According to Bennett Velasquez, visitors enjoy seeing the arches, especially under a sunny sky.

Avenida da Liberdade

Those looking for an authentic shopping experience should check out Avenida da Liberdade. Visitors should expect to see anything from large stores to small boutiques.

Get Lost in the Narrow Streets

There's nothing like throwing the map away and getting lost in the streets, according to Bennett Velasquez. Lisbon has so many narrow cobblestone streets full of local businesses and art. Don't forget to throw away the itinerary and explore what Lisbon has to offer.

