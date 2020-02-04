Parker Adopts LoopEdge Industrial Edge Computing Platform for IoT Solution to Enable Condition Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2020) - Litmus Automation, the Intelligence Edge Computing company, today announced a licensing agreement with the Quick Coupling Division of Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies. Under the agreement, Parker will offer its customers a Parker-branded version of Litmus' LoopEdge software called Voice of the Machine Edge as part of its IoT product catalog.

Parker will bundle the software with its industrial IoT gateway and SensoNODE Gold wireless sensors for a ready-to-use system to connect to its Voice of the Machine Cloud Industrial Condition Monitoring solution. The technology is ideal for monitoring the condition of manufacturing equipment and processes to enable predictive maintenance and avoid potentially costly equipment downtime.

The Voice of the Machine Edge software enables customers to not only connect to their wireless SensoNODE Gold sensors but also to any existing legacy programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and machines that are used on the factory floor. This seamless combination of new wireless sensors with data from legacy control systems and other sources is unique in the industry and genuinely gives voice to a manufacturers' machines.

"Combining Litmus Automation's award-winning IoT Edge technology with our existing IoT solutions will provide us with a full end-to-end product offering for IoT, including sensors, hardware, Edge and Cloud software," said David Shannon, Business Unit Manager, Parker Quick Coupling Division. "Our IoT solution will allow customers to process, filter and analyze data at the Edge before pushing it to the Cloud."

Litmus Automation has offices in Silicon Valley, CA, Toronto, Canada, and Tokyo, Japan. Customers include more than 50 large scale manufacturing companies, OEM machine builders and system integrators, including several Fortune 500 manufacturing companies. Litmus Automation products have received recognition from analyst firms such as Gartner and MachNation for allowing industrial customers to connect to any type of PLC or industrial system and collect, process and analyze data at the Edge.

"Our experience working with large manufacturers has demonstrated that they need a unified edge-to-cloud solution, and we are pleased to partner with Parker Hannifin to provide that solution through another channel in the market," said Vatsal Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Litmus Automation. "The direction of their IoT product line aligns with ours, to help customers reduce downtime and improve efficiency with Edge Computing solutions."

For more information about the SensoNODE Sensors and Voice of the Machine Software visit: http://www.parker.com/conditionmonitoring.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century, the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmusautomation.com.

