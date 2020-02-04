- Cash position of €8.3 million at 31 December 2019
Regulatory News:
ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces today that cash and cash equivalents totaled €8.3 million at December 31, 2019.
The activities of ABIONYX Pharma are focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients; the company did not generate any revenues during 2019, as expected.
As announced previously, possible collaborations with external partners are under consideration, and the company reasserts its commitment to communicating a new strategic development plan by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005929/en/
Contacts:
NewCap
Investor relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
NewCap
Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98