Cash position of €8.3 million at 31 December 2019

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces today that cash and cash equivalents totaled €8.3 million at December 31, 2019.

The activities of ABIONYX Pharma are focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients; the company did not generate any revenues during 2019, as expected.

As announced previously, possible collaborations with external partners are under consideration, and the company reasserts its commitment to communicating a new strategic development plan by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005929/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98