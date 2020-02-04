Cannabars, LLC: State of Florida Approves 1st Hemp-Based Protein Bar, CANNABARS Pharmacist Formulated Bar is CBD- and THC-Free

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / CANNABARS LLC, was approved in Florida making them the first licensed hemp-based food manufacturer in the state. The?new Florida hemp program went into effect under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on January 1, 2020, making the trademarked CANNABAR® a first in the consumer food sector.

The CANNABAR® is a vegan protein bar created by a Pharmacist and made with only hemp, fruit and nuts. The company believes food should be simple which is why their CANNABAR® provides 4g of protein using only five natural ingredients, with the purpose of making a healthy and family-friendly snack. Their non-gmo hemp is a cannabis sativa variety which is free of CBD and THC. The CANNABAR® is also a good source of omega fatty acids with 4,000 mg of hemp extract in each serving while being free of added sugars, dairy or soy.

Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, believes hemp which is a non-psychoactive variety in the cannabis sativa family could have a huge impact on the state economy. At the Tallahassee hemp rules workshop last summer, she stated "the responses I am hearing and the excitement across the state has been so overwhelming, I know it is going to be a great success". Per a recent Tallahassee Democrat article, Commissioner Fried is predicting hemp could be a $10-20 billion industry, even bigger than medical marijuana, which is already doing more than $1 billion in sales in Florida.

The CANNABAR® is currently available for pre-order and will be launching on March 1, 2020 in stores, dispensaries, online outlets nationwide and their e-commerce store CannaBars.com. For more information, follow @CannaBars on all social media outlets.

