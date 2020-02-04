Technavio has been monitoring the explosive detection equipment market, and it is poised to grow by USD 3.10 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global explosive detection equipment market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enhanced security mandate of authorities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges with confidence breach due to the sale of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Explosive Detection Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Application

Hand-Held Detectors

Ground-Mounted Screeners

Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Detectors

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

the Middle East and Africa

North America



Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our explosive detection equipment market report covers the following areas:

Explosive Detection Equipment Market size

Explosive Detection Equipment Market trends

Explosive Detection Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies advent of wearable explosive detection equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the explosive detection equipment market growth during the next few years.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the explosive detection equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Chemring Group, Cobham, FLIR Systems, L3 Technologies, and Smiths Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the explosive detection equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist explosive detection equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the explosive detection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the explosive detection equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of explosive detection equipment market vendors

