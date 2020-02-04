VIP-Media: Coach Legend: From Immigrant to Running a Financial Empire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / It wasn't too long ago that Hanso Legend, better known as Coach Legend, was stuck on a 9-5 minimum wage job. Another statistic in America, Coach Legend was fighting to get out of the rat race and break through.

A Haitian-American businessman, world-renowned public speaker, mentor and wealth coach, Mr. Legend is a multilingual marketing strategist who has countless years of solid and diverse professional experience in the areas of business development and leadership.

"My story began when I turned 7 and my Father put me on the airplane away to America. I remember being ecstatic about receiving a visa to enter the US. Imagine 5 people living in a one-bedroom apartment?," he stated.

Years later, his persistence and ambition finally paid off.

Today, the 7-figure wealth coach is filling up arenas with his resonating message of hard work, perseverance, and financial freedom.

At 33-years-old, Coach Legend, CEO of Legend Credit Repair, has built a 7-figure credit empire focused on helping thousands of people reach their own version of the American Dream.

"As a millennial, it is important for me to share the knowledge I have learned to help other millennials achieve success outside of a 9-5 job," he stressed.

Coach Legend grew up on welfare in the rough inner cities of St. Louis to now becoming one of the most influential leaders and among the top most sought after wealth coaches in the Network Marketing Industry.

"One of my biggest insecurities was my thick Haitian accent. I knew I was a smart guy and I couldn't always express verbally what I wanted. I remember talking at times and people making fun of my accent and it would set fear tingles through my body," he recalled.

Determined to make a better life for himself and his family, he began his entrepreneurial journey in network marketing at the young age of 19. Two years later, he had already become a six-figure earner and one of the top sales professionals in his company.

Fast forward to today, his brand has grown to over 200,000 followers in social media

Specializing in a range of financial services including, but not limited to, credit restoration, credit monitoring, wills and trusts, credit litigation and financial planning, he has proudly helped thousands of people restore their credit, while helping them build financial wealth in the process.

In addition to that, Coach Legend has found tremendous success working as a seven-figure success coach, teaching people through workshops and seminars on how to make the most out of their current financial situations so that they can build and grow their wealth.

He has trained hundreds of thousands of people on how to build a successful network marketing business and has helped many people improve and strengthen their personal and leadership skills with his specialized mentorship training programs.

A self-taught entrepreneur, he oversees some of the best minds in the Network Marketing Industry, Coach Legend is passionate about fostering creativity and innovation among his more than 168k followers on Instagram.

Countless people have stepped away from their 9-5 jobs while creating six-plus figures, all thanks to Coach Legend's powerful advice. His goal? To help at least 20 people make over 1 million dollars by 2022.

When speaking with Coach Legend it becomes evident that his talent is to bring out the best in people, to encourage them to stop living paycheck to paycheck and allow them to reach their full potential.

Coach Legend's success is due to incredible persistence, charisma and sincere desire to help people succeed. His laser-like focus, years of diligent work and ongoing self-development, along with total dedication have resulted in an evidenced strong leadership that delivered massive and excellent benefits to all ethnic groups, especially in his Haitian community

"My mentors were instrumental in helping me create a seven plus figure business and I would advise anyone who is looking to become an entrepreneur, create multiple streams of income or start a business to create a tight group of mentors you can rely on," he emphasized.

There's no question that Coach Legend is a force to be reckoned with. His charismatic & powerful presence will leave anyone intrigued to learn from him.

Whether you find him on instagram engaging with his hundreds of thousands of followers or doing a speaking engagement in front of thousands, his mission is always the same: To help people break through the barriers that he once faced too, and most importantly, come out winning at the end.

To find more information about Coach Legend and his business, follow him on instagram here.

Contact Information:

Paula Henderson

202-539-7664

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP-Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575258/Coach-Legend-From-Immigrant-to-Running-a-Financial-Empire