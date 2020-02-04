Vista Partners LLC: Interview with Atossa Therapeutics' Kyle Guse On World Cancer Day "Transforming Breast Cancer Treatment"

Every February 4th is World Cancer Day, the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). By raising worldwide awareness, improving education and catalyzing personal, collective, and government action, they are working to reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to lifesaving cancer treatment and care is equal for all.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Today, Kyle Guse, Chief Financial Officer of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, proprietary therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, was interviewed by Vista Partners LLC's Managing Partner John F. Heerdink, Jr. regarding World Cancer Day, Breast Cancer and Atossa Therapeutics' work towards developing innovative therapies and delivery methods that can transform breast cancer treatment - with the goal of preventing breast cancer from developing in the first place to increase the odds of surviving for those who do develop this deadly disease.

Mr. Guse has served as Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. since January 2013. His experience includes more than 20 years of counseling life sciences and other rapid growth companies through all aspects of finance, corporate governance, securities laws, and commercialization.

