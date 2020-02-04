Web Presence: John Craig Reveals Car Insurance Discounts that Could Save you Money

Insurance expert John Craig highlights six discounts that may save you money on your car insurance.

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / From being a safe driver to detailing car safety features, car insurance discounts are far from a myth and do, in fact, exist, according to insurance expert John Craig. In an effort to help people cut down on their insurance costs, Craig reveals six car insurance discounts that could save you money.

John Craig starts by highlighting multiple-policy discounts. "Go for a multiple-policy discount," suggests the expert. Many insurers, according to Craig, offer multiple-policy discounts. "You may, for example, qualify for a discount on your car insurance if you have homeowners insurance with the same provider," he explains.

Next, John Craig points toward the importance of car safety features. "Many insurers will offer a discount for certain safety features," reveals the expert, "such as an anti-lock brake system, so be sure to highlight these when seeking a quote for car insurance cover."

Along the same lines, Craig is also keen to stress the importance of installing an anti-theft device. Further to helping deter vandalism or theft, anti-theft devices can qualify you for a discount from many insurers, according to the insurance representative and agency owner. "The benefits of installing an alarm or stolen vehicle recovery system should not be underestimated," he adds.

Fourth among John Craig's tips for car insurance discounts that could save you money is specifically for students. "If you're a student," he suggests, "keep your grades up."

According to Craig, some insurers offer discounts for young drivers with good grades. From teenagers in high school to full-time students up to the age of 25, lots of people, he says, can benefit from such discounts, yet it remains one of the most overlooked ways of saving money on your car insurance.

Another little-known piece of advice for saving money is to renew your policy early, Craig goes on to point out. "Lots of insurance companies will offer an incentive for customers who sign a new policy early," he reveals, "before their existing policy expires, especially when switching to a new provider."

"Finally, be a safe driver," says Craig. Maintaining a clean driving record can really pay off when it comes to saving money on your car insurance, he points out.

"It may seem self-explanatory, but having no traffic violations or at-fault accidents can pay dividends when it comes to insurance premiums," adds Craig, wrapping up, "and safe drivers are widely demonstrated to pay much lower car insurance rates across the board."

