Inaugural Gathering of Global Industry Thought Leaders to be Held September 14-17, 2020 in Hong Kong

Jefferies is pleased to announce The Jefferies Asia Forum taking place September 14-17, 2020 at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong. This inaugural annual gathering of global thought leaders will offer clients of the firm original content, comprehensive corporate access and actionable investment insights.

Leveraging the global resources of Jefferies, the firm will host 1,600 delegates, 200 corporate managements, 2,000 private meetings, and 50 expert speakers on an array of market, industry and geopolitical topics.

One of the most comprehensive events of its kind in Asia, The Jefferies Asia Forum will showcase management teams across Asia and provide access to these senior executives through both business-to-business and investor meetings.

Both public and private companies will be represented during the four-day event along with global experts in the areas of health care, technology and industry disruption. Additionally, Jefferies analysts from around the world will deliver the breadth and depth of Jefferies' award-winning global research and meet with attendees to present their latest investment themes and ideas.

The Jefferies Asia Forum will also explore leading global trends that impact the investment community, ranging from the rise of global populism to generational trends that are changing consumption patterns, as well as the position of social media in the international economy.

Rich Handler, CEO of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, President said, "We are honored to host the first Jefferies Asia Forum in Hong Kong. This Forum represents the beginning of the next phase of our long-term investment in the region, as we share the common view that the Asian continent will be ever more important to the world. We are particularly pleased to have been able to attract nearly 300 additional Jefferies employees to the region over the past two years to help us better serve our clients in the decades ahead."

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204006057/en/

Contacts:

For inquiries please contact:

Richard Khaleel, Jefferies, +1 212 284 2556, rkhaleel@jefferies.com