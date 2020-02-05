CNP Operating and My CBD Lab Offer Groundbreaking 100% T-Free Crude CBD Oil

Summary: After months of R&D, My CBD Lab in Conjunction with CNP Operating has developed a 100% THC-free crude CBD oil. More information is available at https://mycbdlab.com/.

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / My CBD Lab has recently announced that the company made a giant breakthrough in the Hemp industry. After months of Research & Development, My CBD Labs has successfully developed a crude form of CBD oil which is 100% THC-free. This will allow people to fully utilize the crude product with all its benefits, without worrying about THC, which is illegal in many states. This is an industry gamechanger and a success unique only to My CBD Lab.

People in the Hemp industry prefer working with crude oil because of its numerous benefits. Crude oil is rich not only in CBD, but also in other components, such as minor cannabinoids (CBG, CBN, CBC, THC), terpenes, chlorophyll, lipids, and plant waxes. However, the downside of using crude CBD oil is that it may contain high concentrations of THC. THC is illegal in many states in the United States of America and is often undesired by customers.

T-FREE Crude CBD Oil

Therefore, My CBD Lab has been working with its sister company CNP Operating on developing a form of crude CBD Oil which would be free from THC, the undesired and illegal component, but would contain all of the other beneficial constituents of crude oil. My CBD Lab President and owner, Spiro Kandis, with COO and owner, Vince Kandis, spent the last six months of 2019 in R&D to develop this product.

"While the rest of the industry had been trying to scale methods for remediating distillate," states President Spiro Kandis, "we decided to lead the industry on a unique path with the target of developing a T-FREE crude. We are deeply proud to announce that My CBD Lab is currently the only company in the industry that can create such a product. We are excited to see what the future holds for us."

The two owners brought in Dr. Jose Aunon to lead the project as the Chief Science Officer. They developed a team in July 2019 with the goal to develop a method to produce T-Free crude CBD oil. Shortly after, in January 2020, the R&D Team successfully achieved their goal of pioneering a 100% T-Free crude CBD oil, the first of its kind in the Hemp industry.

MY CBD Lab Creates New Vertical

In the rapidly growing Hemp Industry of the United States, not being innovative and making breakthroughs would be equivalent to being left behind. With new players entering the scene every now and then and older players striving for market share, companies are kept on their toes at all times. The customer is educated and well-aware and demands the highest quality of product at the best price. In such a scenario, science and technology are the only way to get an edge over competitors and make a lasting impact on the entire industry.

My CBD Lab owners Spiro and Vince Kandis have done exactly that. By being the only producers with the capability to produce 100% THC-free crude CBD oil, they have created a new vertical in the ever-growing Hemp Industry. They have gained a unique competitive advantage by being industry innovators and will continue to benefit from their groundbreaking development in 2020 and the coming years.

My CBD Lab has paved the way for the entire industry by offering a crude oil that is T-free, allowing developers to potentially utilize the crude product with all its beneficial components, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, terpenes, chlorophyll, lipids and plant waxes. Not only will this lower the cost of production of THC-free final products, but it will also simplify and accelerate the production process while decreasing turnaround time.

About My CBD Lab

My CBD Lab is a leading producer of high-quality CBD products designed for growers, pharmaceutical, health, and retailer needs. Well-known for its extraction and processing methods, My CBD Lab offers pay-per-service extraction and distillation in addition to a variety of products for wholesale and white labeling, and direct-to-consumer products including both full-spectrum and THC-free creams, salves, and tinctures. More information on My CBD Lab can be found at https://mycbdlab.com/. To hear more about the process and other exciting industry innovations My CBD lab is offering, reach out directly via Media@mycbdlab.com.



