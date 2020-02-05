The global artificial intelligence (AI) market in food and beverage (F&B) industry market is poised to grow by USD 275.34 million during 2017-2021, progressing at a CAGR of more than 42% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The introduction of regulations to improve food safety and emergence of IIoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Manufacturers in the F&B industry are increasingly adopting automation to meet regulations and guidelines set by industry associations for the maintenance of quality products. F&B manufacturers are required to have a safety system in place for analysis of hazards and risk-based preventive controls. To meet these requirements, food companies are expected to set up systems for thorough documentation of the processes implemented, to demonstrate that they are meeting the legal criteria. Vendors are offering AI platforms to meet requirements regarding preventive controls related to food safety, sanitary transportation, and foreign supplier verification programs. Quality management, database management, food production management, and enterprise resource planning are expected to be implemented with the help of technologies involving sensors and AI algorithms. Thus, the introduction of regulations to improve food safety is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Companies in Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry:

Aboard Software

Aboard Software offers real-time operational solutions that allow end-users to achieve maximum efficiency, eliminate complexity, and speed up operations by providing a repository of business. The company offers Aboard Active ERP/MRP, Visual Ledger MRP, Small Business Consolidator MRP, and Enterprise Integrator MRP.

Ailytic

Ailytic delivers innovative decision support solutions to various industries such as manufacturing, general process, discrete, F&B, and packaging industries. The company offers Ailytic Advanced Scheduler, which simplifies tasks such as importing, optimizing, and selecting the best sequence of orders for a production environment.

Analytical Flavor Systems

Analytical Flavor Systems has created the platform Gastrograph AI, to help producers in the F&B industry make data-based decisions. The company offers Gastrograph AI platform, which helps in improving the production and sales of products.

Deepnify

Deepnify offers machine-learning powered demand forecasts to help in supply chain management. The company offers Deepnify solutions that use machine learning and deep learning algorithms to help end-users improve on metrics such as product availability, inventory turns, customer order fill rate, and margin.

ImpactVision

ImpactVision offers non-invasive and real-time ImpactVision product for the replacement of destructive sample tests, subjective visual inspections, and lab tests to provide more accurate data. The product can be easily integrated into production facilities and distribution centers.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry: Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2021)

Transportation and logistics

Quality control

Production planning

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2021)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

