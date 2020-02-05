The global artificial intelligence in aviation market is poised to grow by USD 756.71 million during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of close to 38% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 106-page research report with TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Analysis Report by Application (Airline and airport operations; and Manufacturing and MRO activities), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The application of big data and emergence of smart airport is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Big data is expected to positively impact the aviation market through cost-efficient designs of products, efficient manufacturing and operations, and better business decisions and internal operations. Big data is characterized through the high-velocity data stream, which is received in large volume from multiple sources in a variety of forms. The concept of big data has now evolved into the predictive analysis. For instance, big data analysis helps in achieving high efficiency during flight by adjusting the fuel consumption rate for a flying condition. It also reduces the turbulence for a flight path with the help of multiple flight parameters that are recorded and transmitted during the flight. Thus, the application of big data is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Artificial Intelligence Companies in Aviation Market:

Airbus

Airbus is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates the business under various segments such as Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, and Defense and Space. The company provides Airbus customers with various solutions including intelligent maintenance and engineering tools, increased flight efficiency, and more.

Amazon

Amazon is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: North America, International, and AWS. The company provide developers with the ability to add intelligence to their applications through an application program interface (API).

IBM

IBM is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Cognitive solutions, Global business services, Technology services cloud platforms, Systems, and Global financing. The company offers Watson, which enables learning with minimal data requirements and is powered by the latest innovations in machine learning.

Intel

Intel is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Client computing group (CCG), Data center group (DCG), Internet of things group (IOTG), and Non-volatile memory solutions group (NSG). The company offers Programmable solutions group (PSG), which offers programmable semiconductors, primarily field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).

Microsoft

Microsoft is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Productivity and business processes, Intelligent cloud, and More personal computing. The company offers Azure, which is an open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing platform.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Airline and airport operations

Manufacturing and MRO activities

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

