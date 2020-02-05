The automotive braking system ECU market size is poised to grow by USD 5.5 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

An automotive braking system forms an integral part of a vehicle and also serves as the key safety parameter. The global automotive industry has witnessed a shift from mechanical braking systems to hydraulic, electro-hydraulic, and all-electric braking systems. The use of ECUs in automotive braking systems has increased over the years, and current braking systems are finding greater use of ECUs. ECUs in braking applications have improved the overall effectiveness of braking systems. ECUs in braking systems and associated braking functionalities continuously monitor vehicle speed, acceleration, braking force, and other parameters with the help of either sensor, radar, or lidar. Thus, the improved braking performance and brake effectiveness with the integration of ECUs is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of brake-by-wire system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Braking System ECU Market: Emergence of Brake-By-Wire System

The global automotive industry is witnessing technological developments and innovations that are helping the industry to remain environmentally sustainable. The need for higher fuel efficiency, greater application of eco-friendly systems, simplified system assembly, lightweight materials, and improved safety systems has led to the development of advanced braking systems. Brake-by-wire is one such recent development in the global automotive braking system ECU market. The brake-by-wire system is enabled to react more quickly, leading to prompt stopping when the brakes are applied. In addition to increasing the overall effectiveness of braking systems, the BBW system also increases the safety quotient of a vehicle. This efficiency is more visible when compared to traditional braking system as the braking distance is reduced. Thus, the emergence of brake-by-wire system is expected to drive the growth of the market.

"Other factors such as the continual work on improving the reliability of advanced braking systems and stringent government regulations to improve vehicle safety will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive braking system ECU market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive braking system ECU Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive braking system ECU market by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and by region (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region led the automotive braking system ECU market in 2018, followed by Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the automotive braking system ECU market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for commercial vehicles, and rapid economic growth in the region.

