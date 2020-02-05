Sergei Eremenko: Inspirational Journey from Rocket to Data Science

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Born in 1963, Sergei Eremenko is an Australian-Ukrainian scientist who was counted among the world's youngest professors holding both academic title and position of professor when he was only 31 years of age.

A Ph.D. at 24

In 1986 he graduated with a degree in Applied Mathematics from the National Aerospace University, Kharkiv Aviation Institute in Ukraine, and proceeded to defend his first Ph.D. at the age of 24 on the first year of post-graduate courses.

Doctor of Engineering at 29, Professor at 31.

But the scientist didn't stop there. With passion and drive, he defended his second thesis in mathematical simulation and mechanical engineering at the age of 29, on the first year of post-doctoral courses. Being a pupil and co-author of famous Ukrainian Academician V.L. Rvachev, he has been working in applied mathematics' fields of finite element methods, mechanics of composite materials and constructions for engineering, military and space projects, as well as mathematical theories of R-functions and non-Archimedean calculi.

After receiving the academic title of professor in 1995 from Ministry of Education of Ukraine, he has also been offered the position of Professor of Kharkiv National University of Construction and Architecture where he has been teaching for many years. In summary, Sergei held both academic title and position of a professor. Also, Sergei received the honour of becoming a leading Research Fellow at the Institute for Problems in Machinery of Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences.

In publications by his alma-mater - National Aerospace University - Sergei is mentioned as a famous graduate holding Doctor of Engineering and Professor academic titles at young age.

Successful Author of Multiple Books:

Moreover, he authored three books. First two books were published at even younger ages of 27 and 28 respectively. His first book written at young age of 27, has been widely used for almost 30 years as a text book, referenced in hundreds of (Russian) Google Searches, scientific papers and dissertations. The book is included in many libraries in many countries including Ukraine, Russia, Belorussia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and even in foreign libraries. His enthusiasm in science led him to publish multiple papers in major journals like Mechanics of Composite Materials, Applied Mechanics, Applied Mathematics and Mechanics translated to English later on.

Leaving Ukraine without Leaving His Passion for Science:

In 1997 Sergei migrated to Australia where he started his career in Science and Technology, IT, Data Science and Machine Learning consulting and offered his expertise to international giants like Hewlett-Packard, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox and major Australian companies like ANZ Bank, ABC, Challenger, TABCORP and HCF Insurance.

His love for fundamental science continued as an independent researcher, and his field of research expanded to the theory of solitons, models of space time and matter quantization based on AStrings and atomic functions, nonlinear solitonic models of financial markets, published in a few recent papers.

Practical applied research revolves around artificial intelligence and machine learning for health, financial markets and insurance.

A Beautiful New Book:

His undying passion for sharing scientific knowledge has led to the publishing in 2019 of another popularisation book called "Soliton Nature', featured in Amazon and other book sites. The pictorial book features around 200 captivating pictures and videos collected from all around the world regarding stand-alone waves called solitons as well as grid waves, bores, and breathers, and explores the new solitonic hypotheses in wavy geological formations, blood pressure pulses and fields distributions. In the book, Sergei aims to describe his findings in simple mathematical language, so they can be understood by as many people as possible, as he finds joy in simply describing and showing on videos some beautiful natural effects. The book has received positive reviews by a few professors from Australia, UK, Russia and Ukraine.

Keeping up with the Times:

Sergei got featured in many online publications like "The World's youngest professors", "It's Not a Rocket Science", "Do You Have the Qualities Of A Scientist?", "Youngest Doctors of Their Times Who Prove To Just Go With What Interests Them", "Proving that age is just a number", etc…

People from all over the globe seek knowledge through digital mediums, especially social media. In a way it is great, as it makes knowledge accessible to many who would otherwise be unable to attain it. Keeping up with the new age, the Rocket Scientist also imparts his knowledge digitally through videos on his YouTube Soliton Scientific Video Channel and web site www.solitonnature.com. Also, Sergei Eremenko is active and can be contacted on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergei-eremenko-3862079/ , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SergeiEremenko.Author/ , ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Sergei_Eremenko , and Amazon Authors https://www.amazon.com/Sergei-Eremenko/e/B082F3MQ4L .

Sergei is an example of well-educated, committed and passionate people, to take inspiration from.

