Technavio has been monitoring the global computer numerical control solutions market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005708/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global computer numerical control solutions market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Analysis Report by Solution (servo drives, servo motors, and controllers), End-users (automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and others), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-computer-numerical-control-solutions-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increased use of servo-based systems in industries. In addition, the development of interactive touchscreen CNC systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the computer numerical control solutions market.

The growing focus on automation has increased the adoption of servo-based systems in manufacturing industries. Servo-based systems increase productivity with reduced labor costs, which help companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. They also respond to problems in a much effective manner and help prioritize workflow and make professionals more flexible and efficient for emergencies. Their increased adoption across end-user industries is one of the key factors driving the demand for CNC solutions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Computer Numerical Control Systems Solutions Market Companies:

FANUC

FANUC operates its business through segments such as FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, and Service. Flexible CNC systems and solutions is the key offering of the company.

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric operates its business through segments such as industrial automation systems, energy and electric systems, home appliances, information and communication systems, electronic devices, and others. M800/M80 series, C80 series, M700V series, M70V series, and C70 series are some of the key offerings of the company.

Robert Bosch

Robert Bosch operates its business through segments such as mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. IndraMotion MTX is the key offering of the company.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation operates its business through segments such as architecture and software and control products and solutions. Motion control is the key offering of the company.

Siemens

Siemens operates its business through segments such as power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, financial services, ealthineers, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. SINUMERIK 808, SINUMERIK 828, and SINUMERIK 840 are the key offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Computer Numerical Control Solutions: Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Servo drives

Servo motors

Controllers

Computer Numerical Control Solutions: End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Aerospace and defense

Others

Computer Numerical Control Solutions: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Global CNC vertical machining centers market by product (less than 5-axis CNC vertical machining centers and 5-axis or more CNC vertical machining centers), end-users (automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Machine Tools Market Global machine tools market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-users (automotive, industrial machinery, precision engineering, transportation, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005708/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com