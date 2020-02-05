The global emollient market is poised to grow by USD 686.24 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The growing preference for multifunctional personal care products and increased demand for natural and organic personal care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The popularity of multifunctional personal care and beauty products is increasing worldwide, especially among price-sensitive consumers. The growing popularity of these products is propelling the demand for emollient-based personal care products. Emollients provide numerous benefits in terms of skin growth and appearance. They are used to mitigate several skin conditions, such as acne, wrinkles, dark circles, eczema psoriasis, etc. Vendors are developing integrated products using emollients that offer multiple benefits to meet the demands of consumers. Furthermore, consumers are developing a preference for natural and green products, which is also driving the consumption of natural emollient-based products. Thus, the growing preference for multifunctional personal care products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Emollient Market Companies:

BASF

BASF is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, Oil Gas, and Other. The company offers a wide range of emollient products for personal care and pharmaceutical applications.

DowDuPont

DowDuPont is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Agriculture, Electronics Imaging, Industrial Intermediates Infrastructure, Nutrition Biosciences, Packaging Specialty Plastics, Performance Materials Coatings, Safety Construction, and Transportation Advanced Polymers. The company provides a wide range of emollient products for home, personal care, and cosmetic applications.

Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Resource Efficiency, Nutrition Care, Performance Materials, and Services. The company offers a wide range of emollient products, such as TEGOSOFT AC, TEGOSOFT APM, and TEGOSOFT M.

Lonza

Lonza is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Specialty Ingredients, Pharma&Biotech, and Capsugel. The company offers a wide range of emollient products.

Solvay

Solvay is headquartered in Belgium and offers products through the following business segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate Business Services. The company manufactures and offers various emollient products.

Emollient Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Skin care

Hair care

Cosmetics

Others

Emollient Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

