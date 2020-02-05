Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVLE ISIN: CA7847301032 Ticker-Symbol: ZSV 
Tradegate
04.02.20
21:48 Uhr
15,940 Euro
-0,360
-2,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
SSR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,835
15,965
04.02.
15,625
16,065
04.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANDELARIA MINING
CANDELARIA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANDELARIA MINING CORP0,072-16,28 %
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC0,235+0,86 %
SSR MINING INC15,940-2,21 %