Technavio has been monitoring the global facial cleansers and toners market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.32 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005756/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global facial cleansers and toners market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 100-page report with TOC on "Facial Cleansers and Toners Market by Product (Cleansers and Toners), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-facial-cleansers-and-toners-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness on facial care. In addition, innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent vendors are anticipated to boost the growth of the facial cleansers and toners market.

The rise in the number of skin-related issues such as skin blackening, pimples, tan, dryness, and others have increased the consumer demand for facial care products, especially facial cleansers and toners. In addition, vendors are increasing their marketing efforts in both online offline channels to improve consumer awareness and the outreach of their products. These factors are crucial in boosting the sales of facial toners and cleansers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Facial Cleansers and Toners Market Companies:

Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf operates its business through segments such as Consumer and Tesa. The company offers a wide range of face cleansers and toners under the brand NIVEA.

Kao Corporation

Kao Corporation operates its business through segments such as Beauty care, Human health care, Fabric and home care, and Chemical. The company offers a wide range of face cleansers and toners under the brand name Bioré.

L'Oréal Group

L'Oréal Group operates its business through segments such as Consumer products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional products, and Active cosmetics. The company offers a wide range of face cleansers and toners under the brand L'Oréal Paris.

Proctor Gamble

Proctor Gamble operates its business through segments such as Baby, feminine, and family care, Beauty, Fabric and home care, Health care, and Grooming. The company offers a wide range of face cleansers and toners under the brand name Olay.

Unilever

Unilever operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment. The company offers a wide range of face cleansers and toners under the brand name Simple.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the facial cleansers and toners market based on the product and region.

Facial Cleansers and Toners Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Cleansers

Toners

Facial Cleansers and Toners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Global anti-acne cosmetics market by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Oil Control Lotion Market Global oil control lotion market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and distribution channel (online and offline).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005756/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com