Global Gaming Awards: Grand Casino Luzern Secures its Place on the Shortlist

Grand Casino Luzern nominated for internationally renowned Global Gaming Award

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the pioneers of the gaming industry are named at the Global Gaming Awards. The prestigious nomination is highly coveted. Those who make it onto the shortlist can count themselves among the industry's best for excellence in quality, innovation and trust. Grand Casino Luzern was the first Swiss casino to make it onto the shortlist for the 'Casino' category. But Switzerland's success didn't stop there: Paf, the platform partner of the Swiss online casino mycasino.ch, won first place in the 'Responsible Gaming' category.

3 February was the day of the gaming industry's most important awards ceremony. A jury of more than 50 industry experts selected the casino world's most outstanding companies at the Global Gaming Awards in London. Particularly noteworthy: Grand Casino Luzern was the first Swiss casino to secure itself a place on the coveted shortlist for the 'Casino' category. In addition to this, the long-established Finnish company Paf - the platform partner of the online casino mycasino.ch, operated by Grand Casino Luzern - was awarded first place in the 'Responsible Gaming' category for excellence in responsible gambling.

Although Grand Casino Luzern itself walked away from the awards ceremony empty-handed, CEO Wolfgang Bliem is still extremely pleased: "The Global Gaming Award is the highest distinction in the gaming industry. The fact that we were the first Swiss casino to make it onto the shortlist is a personal incentive for us to keep on increasing the quality of our services. We're especially proud of the fact that our platform partner Paf achieved first place. Its award-winning standards for responsible gambling are also in effect in our online casino mycasino.ch, guaranteeing an exceptional level of player protection," he said.

Only 10 casinos made it onto the shortlist for the 'Casino' category. These included Grand Casino Luzern and the Casinò di Venezia, officially known as the oldest casino in the world. The award was won by the renowned Casino de Monte-Carlo, which is well-known for its appearance in numerous James Bond films.

Grand Casino Luzern offers a mix between the glitzy casino scene in Monaco and the vibrant Las Vegas casino strip. Grand Casino Luzern's mycasino.ch offers Switzerland's largest and most innovative range of online casino games. All games are certified according to strict standards and approved by the Swiss Federal Gaming Board. Customers benefit from numerous secure payment methods such as Twint and Postfinance, in addition to an expert customer service team directly from Grand Casino Luzern.

Mr Philipp Albrecht, CMO at Grand Casino Luzern, is happy to answer any questions you may have. He can be reached via email (philipp.albrecht@grandcasinoluzern.ch) or by phone at (+41)-041-418- 56-56.

