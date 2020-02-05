OpenSesame, the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, announced its sponsorship of Learning Technologies France the premier event for digital learning in France, set to take place 5-6 February 2020 at the Porte de Versailles.

Learning Technologies France builds on the success of Learning Technologies UK by bringing together 7,000+ learning and development professionals to showcase organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work. Attendees enjoy showcases that include the latest technologies, learning solutions, and hands-on features. In addition to the largest free L&D seminar programme of any learning event in Europe, the conference programme includes speakers such as Muriel Penicause, Minister of Labor, and many more.

OpenSesame will showcase its machine learning driven curation tools at stand G44 and speak on best practices for building global elearning programs on 6 February from 12:30 12:50 in Théâtre 4.

"With the opening of our office in London earlier this year, we can help European organisations meet their compliance, safety, and leadership development goals and objectives with our machine learning and expert curation," said Mehdi Tounsi, Sr Regional Director Europe at OpenSesame. "We look forward to attending more regional events in Europe to connect with our European customers, publishers and partners."

To register and for more information on Learning Technologies France, please visit: https://www.learningtechnologiesfrance.com/welcome

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

