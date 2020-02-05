



Oxurion NV - Additional Topline Data from Positive Phase 1 Trial

with THR-687 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

to be Presented at the Upcoming Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Conference





THR-687, a potent pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, holds potential to become a new standard of care for patients with DME





Leuven, Belgium, 5 February 2020 - 07.00 AM CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation therapies for patients with diabetic eye disease, today announces that a presentation of further data from a Phase 1 study with THR-687 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) will be given at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 conference being held on February 8, 2020, in Miami, US.

The presentation will be made by Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, Nevada, US, one of the investigators of the THR-687 Phase 1 study.

Details of the presentation are as follows :

Title: Results of a Phase 1 Study Using the Integrin Antagonist THR-687 in Patients with DME

Date/time: February 8; 5.08 pm EST

Session title: Diabetes, Uveitis, and Retinal Degenerations





About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic eye disease, the leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's clinical pipeline comprises:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.



THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently preparing to conduct a Phase 2 clinical program, which is expected to start in H1 2020. THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC)

THR-687, is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, that is being developed as a potential new standard of care for all DME patients



Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial in H2 2020. THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos nv (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com





