Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2020 05-Feb-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg, 5 February 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2020. The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 May 2020. The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.4375 (gross) per share in 2020 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule. Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is applied on the gross dividend amounts. Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2020 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Payment Payment Payment Payment (interim) Announcement date 26 February 12 May 11 August 9 November 2020 2020 2020 2020 Ex-Dividend 02 March 15 May 14 August 12 2020 2020 2020 November 2020 Record Date 03 March 18 May 17 August 13 2020 2020 2020 November 2020 Payment Date 26 March 12 June 11 9 December 2020 2020 September 2020 2020 FX Exchange rate 27 February 13 May 12 August 10 2020 2020 2020 November 2020 In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax at source, an "Informative Memorandum" describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following:Link [1] About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304

February 05, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)