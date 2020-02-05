VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Q1 2019-20 revenues: EUR26.3m (+9%)

5 February 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2019).

Quarterly revenues amounted to €26.3 million, up +9% versus the previous financial year. This constitutes a remarkable performance insofar as Vente-unique.com had recorded growth of +14% in Q1 2018-19, above the trend observed over the entire financial year (+11%).

IFRS (€000) 2018-2019[1] 2019-2020 Change France 14,030 14,947 +7% Northern and Eastern Europe[2] 6,198 7,231 +17% Southern Europe[3] 3,898 4,082 +5% Total 24,126 26,259 +9%

In France (€14.9m), Vente-unique.com began to profit from the increased availability of its products following the expansion of the Amblainville logistics site at the end of the 2018-19 financial year. Growth was +7%, more than double the increase recorded over the entire 2018-19 financial year (+3%).

International operations grew more quickly (+12%) and now represent 43% of sales, 1 point higher than during the same period of the previous financial year.

Northern and Eastern Europe (€7.2m) recorded growth of +17%, in line with the average performance of the previous financial year (+19%), due in particular to the increase that followed the launch of latest version of the website in Polish.

Southern Europe (€4.1m) grew +5% during Q1 2019-20 against a very demanding comparative base (+54% increase in invoicing in Q1 2018-19).

Confirmation of the annual objectives

Encouraged by these results, Vente-Unique.com has confirmed its target of maintaining long-term annual growth of over 10%, an exemplary EBITDA margin and cash generation ensuring regular returns for shareholders.

Next publication: H1 2019-2020 revenues, 13 May 2020, before start of trading

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.

[1] 2018-2019 revenues were restated for the eco-contribution pursuant to IFRS 15 in order to ensure full comparability with the 2019-20 data. The revenues published on 14 February 2019 amounted to €24,281,000.

[2] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[3] Spain + Italy + Portugal

