Technavio has been monitoring the global high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 81.16 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 106-page research report with TOC on "High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Analysis Report by Technology (Balloons, Airships, and UAVs), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The performance and cost-benefits of HAPS over geostationary satellites and increasing use of advanced materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The growing demand for high-capacity wireless services, especially 'last mile' deliveries has posed challenges to telecommunication service providers. Given the need for an extensively large number of base stations to provide proper wireless communication services, the coverage of terrestrial networks is limited in some regions and expensive to operate. Similarly, satellite-based communication services have several capacity and performance limitations in voice and video communication applications. These drawbacks can be addressed by the deployment of HAPS. Operators use HAPS platforms to provide services in remote areas as they can potentially deliver cost-effective broadband services in an efficient manner. Thus, the performance and cost-benefits of HAPS over geostationary satellites is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Companies:

Airbus

Airbus is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates the business under various segments such as Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, and Defence and Space. The company offers Zephyr S, which is the new variant of the Zephyr family of UAVs intended for performing a variety of military, security and civil missions.

Alphabet

Alphabet is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Google and Other Bets. The company offers Loon, which is an envisioned network of high-altitude balloons.

AUGUR RosAeroSystems

AUGUR RosAeroSystems is headquartered in Russian Federation and operates under various business segments, namely AEROSTATS, AIRSHIPS, and ATLANT. The company offers Berkut, which can be deployed as an effective substitute for geostationary satellites.

Prismatic Theme

Prismatic Theme is headquartered in the UK and offers PHASA-35. PHASA-35 is a conceptual solar electric high-altitude UAV with a wingspan of 35 meters and weighing 150kgs.

Thales Group

Thales Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Transport, and Defense Security. The company offers Stratobus, which is a solar powered airship capable of performing surveillance and telecommunication missions.

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Balloons

Airships

UAVs

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

