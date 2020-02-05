Helping organisations optimise pricing strategies with e-commerce data

Global e-commerce sales more than doubled to reach US$2 trillion in 2019 and are set to increase again to US$3.4 trillion by 2024, according to global market research company Euromonitor International.

"The growth of e-commerce across the global retail environment can't be ignored. As more businesses go online to find their consumers, this creates unprecedented opportunities to gain deeper, actionable and real-time insights into their product assortment and pricing mix at a category, brand owner, brand and individual product level," comments Lee Linthicum, research director at Euromonitor International.

By tracking over 15 million stock keeping units (SKUs) across consumer goods industries globally, Via a new pricing intelligence solution developed by Euromonitor International, will help organisations highlight price changes and discounting activities, benchmark against competitors, and inform investment decisions by providing context to an ever-challenging e-commerce environment.

"This product launch marks Euromonitor International's move into the tactical data space, combining over 45 years of industry research expertise with advanced data science and AI techniques," concludes Mike Jozwik, vice president of consulting at Euromonitor International.

