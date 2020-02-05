Electricity generated by the facility will be sold at $0.08/kWh to national utility Sonabel. Burkina Faso recently adopted a solar-oriented energy policy.From pv magazine France. French solar project developer Urbasolar - part of the Swiss Axpo Group - has started construction of a 30 MW solar park in P, in the Mouhoun Loop region of northwest Burkina Faso. The plant is expected to generate 51.7 GWh per year with the electricity sold to national utility Sonabel for CFA48/kWh ($0.08). The cost of thermal power production in Burkina Faso is three times more expensive, at CFA130/kWh, Urbasolar said ...

