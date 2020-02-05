Caitlin Fargo, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.org

HONG KONG, Feb 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - In its latest development announcement, Blockpass IDN has revealed the creation of PASS Club - a first of its kind members-only club for users of the Blockpass App.Blockpass provides KYC-as-a-Service to businesses that operate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets, exchanges and financial services. From the Blockpass App, users can easily create a verified portable identity that can be used to onboard with any service in the Blockpass ecosystem.PASS Club is a members-only club for users of the Blockpass App. PASS Club members will have access to exclusive content, including webinars, events, research articles and more. Of particular value to members, services within the Blockpass ecosystem will offer members exclusive offers from time to time. Included in these offers are special discounts on IEO's, chances to earn PASS Tokens, bounty campaigns and more."I'm really excited to introduce PASS Club to our community," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "This is the next stage in our journey. Our platform has been live and fully functional for some time, so now we are really working on building the Blockpass Ecosystem. As the number of services using the KYC Connect platform grows, we now have a unique opportunity to add value in so many ways to our App users. This increases the utility of both Blockpass and the solutions that we offer."Blockpass released its Mobile App in May 2018, and released its KYC Connect solution shortly after. From there, Blockpass went on to add a series of enhancements to the service. KYC Connect is a comprehensive, GDPR compliant KYC-as-a-Service software which can be used for any regulated industry. Partners in the Blockpass ecosystem include Waves, Tokenomica, Bitfinex, Polymath and BnkToTheFuture.About Blockpass IDNBlockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassSource: Blockpass IDNContact:Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.