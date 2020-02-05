Accedian Takes EMEA Leadership to the Next Level, Solidifying Presence in the Region as 5G and Edge Opportunities Explode

Gerhard Auer appointed to lead the EMEA region based on proven excellence in delivering revenue-generating performance management and customer experience solutions

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced Gerhard Auer has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and will lead the company's business in the region. Gerhard will capitalise on Accedian's continued growth in the region and will be responsible for bringing a strategic and unified focus to the company's sales strategy across country markets and leading service providers.

Prior to joining Accedian, Gerhard held senior sales leadership roles with Spirent where he grew and developed the EMEA market. Previous to Spirent, Gerhard expanded his breadth of management, sales, and customer relationship expertise through roles of increasing responsibility and leadership at NETSCOUT, Fluke Networks, Empirix, Viavi Solutions, and Nokia. With more than two decades of experience in delivering testing and monitoring, performance management, and customer experience-centric solutions, he is uniquely qualified to lead Accedian's efforts in the region, bringing a deep understanding of the EMEA market and organizational structure required to develop an ecosystem for success for both Accedian and their customers to thrive.

According to Heavy Reading, operators worldwide are investing in 5G to drive down cost-per-bit and to enter new markets with an array of new services. 62% of operators believe the combination of access and cloud assets enables them to offer superior end-to-end performance with 5G. But, operators also need to look at solutions that simplify that end-to-end view to guarantee end user experience with extremely low latency to succeed. Gerhard's focus in the region will be to help Accedian customers to deepen their own customer engagement through superior performance analytics and to help them deliver a seamless 5G digital experience.

"Gerhard joins us at a critical junction in our journey as we have gone through a tremendous evolution at Accedian," said Dion Joannou, Chief Executive Officer, Accedian. "Our focus on the EMEA region is in line with our commitment to our customers globally; providing not only the valuable insights our data analytics can deliver through Skylight, but also, through Gerhard's leadership, the high-level of service and support that our customers have come to expect from Accedian to help drive real business transformation."

"I am excited to be joining Accedian at this point in their transformation and looking forward to taking the EMEA region to the next level by extending the reach of our industry-leading Skylight solution portfolio. Service providers and enterprises alike are ill-equipped with traditional monitoring solutions and are still not getting the value and information they need to succeed in today's ever-changing, complex landscape," said Gerhard Auer, Vice President of EMEA Sales, Accedian. "Together with the team, I am committed to helping our customers remain at the cutting-edge of technical innovation while ensuring success with their digital transformation goals."

Accedian, along with Gerhard Auer and the Accedian leadership team, will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress Barcelona from February 24-27, 2020. To meet with Accedian at the show, visit Hall 6, Stand 6B2, or book a meeting at go.accedian.com/mwc20.

