On February 3, 2020, Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into a letter of intent to acquire all shares of Tongdow E-Commerce Group Ltd through a reversed acquisition. The press release also states that due to the transaction a new listing process is required. Nasdaq Stockholm will initiate an assessment comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading, after which a decision on continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be made. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (VEVEN, ISIN code SE0007614722, order book ID 067911) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.