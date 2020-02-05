The following information is based on a press release from Kesko Oyj (Kesko) published on February 5, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Kesko has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 30, 2020 approves a bonus issue whereby every one (1) share held entitles to three (3) new ordinary shares (3:1). The scheduled Ex-date is March 31, 2020. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Kesko (KESBV3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754933