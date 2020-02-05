The luxury car maker is betting on the timely development of market-ready solid-state batteries. Mercedes will work with the Canadian research institute to quickly integrate new technology into field applications to cut development cycle times.Carmaker Mercedes Benz has teamed up with Canadian battery material specialist Hydro-Québec to develop solid-state batteries. The German company will use the batteries in its electric vehicles. Hydro-Québec's Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage has been leading research on advanced battery materials and new battery ...

