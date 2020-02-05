Technavio has been monitoring the global railway couplers market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 236.62 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by investments in new railway projects. In addition, the adoption of IoT in railways is anticipated to boost the growth of the railway couplers market.

Many countries in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East are making significant investments to enhance the domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels. For instance, in 2018, the Government of India approved six new railway projects that include new lines, doubling of existing lines, and electrification of tracts across its four states. The project is expected to be completed by 2023. Similarly, China is making significant investments in rail-freight networks between several Asian and European countries, as part of its Belt and Road initiative. Many such railway expansion plans across the world are expected to drive the demand for railway couplers during the forecast period.

Major Five Railway Couplers Market Companies:

Dellner Couplers

Dellner Couplers offers a wide range of railway couplers. Some of the key offerings include Automatic Couplers and Semi-Permanent Couplers.

Escorts

Escorts operates its business through segments such as Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE), and Railway Equipment Division (RED). Some of the key offerings of the company include AAR-H Couplers, Semi-Permanent Couplers, and Automatic Couplers.

NIPPON STEEL SUMITOMO METAL

NIPPON STEEL SUMITOMO METAL operates its business through segments such as Steelmaking and steel fabrication, Engineering and construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System solutions. The company offers a wide range of railway couplers. Some of the key offerings include Rotary Key-Block Type Tight-Lock Automatic Coupler, Semi-Permanent Type Coupler, Tight-Lock Coupler for Shinkansen, Automatic Tight-Lock Coupler, and others.

Titagarh Wagons

Titagarh Wagons operates its business through segments such as Wagons coaches, Specialised Equipments Bridges, Shipbuilding, and Others. The company offers a wide range of railway couplers for the Indian and International Markets. Some of the key offerings include AAR E TYPE (E60EE), ALLIANCE TYPE COUPLER, AAR E F TYPE COUPLER, MCA PH TYPE COUPLER, WD 70 COUPLER, and HT CBC COUPLER.

Voith

Voith operates its business through segments such as Voith Hydro, Voith Paper, Voith Turbo, and Voith Digital Solutions. The company offers a wide range of railway couplers. Some of the key offerings of the company include Scharfenberg Couplers Type 330, Scharfenberg Couplers Type 430/530, Adapter Couplers, and Albert Couplers.

Technavio has segmented the railway couplers market based on the product and region.

Railway Couplers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Railway Couplers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

