Analyst Johannes Bernreuter says most of China's polysilicon production capacity is in regions away from the center of the coronovirus outbreak. He added, however, 27% of the nation's 510,000-ton annual polysilicon capacity could be affected.The coronavirus outbreak may have only limited consequences for the Chinese polysilicon industry, according to analyst Johannes Bernreuter. Bernreuter told pv magazine most of China's polysilicon production capacity is in the provinces of Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, which have so far reported small numbers of people infected with the virus. U.K. newspaper ...

