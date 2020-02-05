Allen, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2020) - Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) proudly showcases the addition of Jennifer Winters to the Board of Directors. She already serves as Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Winters brings an extensive background of previously being a Co-Founder and Board Member of one of the fastest growing Turnkey Asset Management Platforms in America, Eqis Holdings, Inc. She was instrumental in helping improve the advisor experience on all levels, including nine years as Chief Compliance Officer working with the SEC, FINRA, in addition to hundreds of BDs and RIAs at Eqis Capital Management, Inc. She has over 25 years of experience in financial services compliance, operations, and technology.

Financial Gravity's Vice-Chairman & CFO, Paul Williams, stated, "The addition of Jennifer to our Board of Directors is a great asset to the Company." Mr. Williams continued, "Her compliance and operational experience in a large organization will further serve to accomplish this Company's goals of nationwide expansion as we scale in an effective manner."

"I am excited to be added to the Board of Directors of Financial Gravity," said Mrs. Winters. "The Board is continuing to assemble a talented group of leaders to guide the company and I am pleased to join their ranks." Holding a BA degree from Lewis University, Jennifer is also currently a member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA), the International Association of Women (IAW), the Network of Executive Women (NEW) and the National Association of Female Executives (NAFE).

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. is a parent company of best of breed financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to the clients that we serve. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

