TOKYO, Feb 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has concluded disaster cooperation agreements with Ofunato City on February 3 and with Rikuzentakata City on February 5, both in Iwate Prefecture.The local governments in the prefecture including these two cities as well as Yamada Town, with which MMC concluded the same agreement last month, suffered heavy damage caused by a tsunami during the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011. Ever since those governments and the residents have been working together to strengthen their disaster prevention systems.MMC is promoting the DENDO Community Support Program, which aims to create systems that can quickly provide electric vehicles to the local government when disasters occur. MMC will continue accelerating cooperation with Iwate Prefecture and other local governments that have been affected by disasters.The purpose of this program is to reduce the time taken to confirm necessary information with local governments when disasters occur and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas with MMC's electric vehicles that can serve as power sources, such as the Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Since Iwate Prefecture has a high-level of disaster prevention awareness after the lesson it learned from the Earthquake, Iwate Mitsubishi Motor Sales has been working to facilitate understanding for the program. As a result, MMC has agreements with 10 local governments within the prefecture as of February 5. Since the launch of the program in August 2019, this is the quickest achievement among all prefectures in Japan*.After the Great East Japan Earthquake struck, MMC provided the affected areas with its electric vehicle i-MiEV to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts. In addition, Outlander PHEV, which was later released on the market, has a function that can store the energy generated by its engine in its high-capacity drive battery as an external power supply when needed. With natural disasters growing increasingly severe in recent years, the value of these electric vehicles is being recognized. Last year in September, Outlander PHEVs proved to be helpful at social welfare facilities when Typhoon No. 15 caused extensive blackouts in Chiba Prefecture.Going forward, MMC will continue working together with local governments throughout Japan that prepare for disasters, while promoting the understanding and widespread use of EVs/PHEVs, as well as strengthening support systems for disasters.*As of February 5, MMC is partnered with 25 local governments in Japan.MMC has concluded disaster cooperation agreements with the following local governments in Iwate Prefecture (in order of when the agreements were concluded).December 2019: Shiwa Town, Iwate Town, Ichinohe Town, Ichinoseki CityJanuary 2020: Yamada Town, Hirono Town, Nishiwaga Town, Iwaizumi TownFebruary 2020: Ofunato City, Rikuzentakata City(MMC will conclude the agreements with Shizukuishi Town on February 6, and Hachimantai City on February 7.)About Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.