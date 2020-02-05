GO Car Wash Acquires Nine Belfonte's Car Wash Sites in Kansas City

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / GO Car Wash continues its Kansas City market expansion with the acquisition of nine Belfonte's Car Wash sites. This acquisition gives GO Car Wash a total of 18 locations in the Kansas City market.

"Since first entering the Kansas City market in May 2019, we have been impressed with Henry and David Belfonte's stellar service and are excited about Belfonte's joining GO Car Wash," said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. "The Belfonte name has an incredible reputation in the Kansas City market, and we are honored to bring their washes into the GO Car Wash family."

With a goal of building a multi-regional, customer-centric car wash company, GO Car Wash is focusing on creating clusters of car washes throughout prosperous cities across North America.

"This acquisition aligns with our plan of operating as many as 30 locations in the Kansas City region," said JT Thomson, chief development officer at GO Car Wash. "Owners see that our business model is a win for them, employees and customers. Moreover, through ongoing acquisitions and new build-outs, we continue to grow the GO Car Wash brand across the country."

Most recently, GO Car Wash completed its acquisition of four car wash sites in Las Vegas, which following the acquisition of the nine Belfonte's Car Wash sites, brings GO Car Wash to a total of 22 locations.

"We are very pleased to see our sites become part of the GO Car Wash family," said Henry Belfonte, who with his brother, David, established the business in 2006. "When we saw the caliber of integrity, the overall vision and strategy of GO Car Wash along with the level of technology, we knew this would serve our customers well going forward."

From top to bottom, the GO Car Wash platform is attractive to business owners looking to sell.

"Every aspect of our business model is geared for success," said Thomson, "For example, as we continue to grow, we are enlarging our GO Car Wash team with committed, customer-focused teammates and providing them the opportunity to join a bigger company with a strong career track."

Solid, measured growth is a core focus of GO Car Wash.

"When we enter a market, we fully intend to go deep, so we are aggressively looking for the right opportunities to continue to grow in both the Kansas City and Las Vegas markets as well as new geographies across North America," said Thomson. "Our goal with this market penetration is to provide the highest level of service to our current and future customers in the market with the best car wash offerings, including monthly memberships utilizing license plate recognition technology."

GO Car Wash's acquisition of Belfonte's Car Wash includes its Missouri sites in Raymore, Parkville, and two in Kansas City; and its Kansas sites in Kansas City, Olathe, Merriam, Gardner and Overland Park. See map below for GO Car Wash's locations in the Kansas City market.

Established in 2019, Phoenix-based GO Car Wash is targeting high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site buildouts.

# # #

Media Contact

GO Car Wash

JT Thomson

JT.Thomson@GOCarWash.com

480-744-0495

Website: www.gocarwash.com

