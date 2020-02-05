NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Announces Leadership Appointments

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services, announced today three important leadership appointments.

Kathryn McKenzie is named Chief Financial Officer. Ms. McKenzie joined NeoGenomics in 2017 and has recently served as our Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. For the past six months, Kathryn has assumed a key finance leadership role at our company. Before joining NeoGenomics, Ms. McKenzie served in various roles at Chico's FAS, including Assistant Controller and Director of Financial Reporting and Treasury, and at Ernst and Young. Ms. McKenzie is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master's of Science in Accountancy from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

William Bonello will become President, Informatics Division. Mr. Bonello most recently served as our Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer helping to formulate the company's growth strategy. Bill will continue to serve as Director of Investor Relations, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to joining NeoGenomics, Bill worked as a healthcare equity analyst covering diagnostic services and product stocks at Craig-Hallum and at a variety of firms, and was also Senior Vice President for Investor Relations at LabCorp. Mr. Bonello received his B.A. degree from Carleton College and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Douglas Brown is joining NeoGenomics as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Prior to joining NeoGenomics, Mr. Brown was Senior Managing Director with SVB Leerink with significant expertise in the oncology diagnostic sector. During his career, he has advised clients in over 100 successful M&A and Corporate Financing transactions. Doug advised General Electric on the sale of Clarient, and recently advised NeoGenomics on the acquisition of Genoptix and the oncology assets of Human Longevity. Mr. Brown earned his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and received his undergraduate business degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

"Our Board of Directors and Management Team are very excited to have such a talented executive as Kathryn McKenzie become our Chief Financial Officer, to have such an outstanding and experienced executive as Doug Brown join our leadership team, and to have Bill Bonello assume full leadership responsibility of our new Informatics Division. They each have a passion for our mission, fit our culture, and have a drive to succeed. Individually and collectively, they will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and pursue our Vision to be the leading cancer testing and information company in the world." said Douglas M. VanOort, Chairman and CEO of NeoGenomics.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad, Fresno and San Diego California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit http://www.neogenomics.com/.

