Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 04-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1992.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 2006.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1953.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 1968.24p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---